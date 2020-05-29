3581 S Kittredge Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/685bcc1095 ---- LOCATION: Easy access to East Hampden for ease of travel. Enjoy specialty grocery stores such as La Tienda Envios, Royal Gourmet and Royal Meat & Deli. Relax at Mojo Coffee Shop. Close proximity to Meadowood Park, Kalispell Park and Crestridge Park. FUNCTIONAL FLOOR PLAN BRIGHT, LIGHT & BEAUTIFUL: Features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Brand new carpets and fresh paint make this place feel so manicured and bright! Private washer/dryer. Detached garage! NEARBY SCHOOLS: Nearby schools include Mission Viejo Elementary School, Meadowood Christian School and Excelsior Youth Center. NEED TO KNOW: First month's rent 1 month's deposit due at signing. May request additional deposit depending on credit and income. Up to 2 Dogs welcome. $250 refundable pet deposit per pet and $25/mo pet rent. No more than 2 dogs. All pets must be 1yrs or older and house trained. $20 per pet registration required upon applying. Tenants pay for gas/electric and a flat $35/mo fee that covers water/sewer. Trash Included. Tenant responsible for optional utilities like internet, phone, cable, compost. 12 mo lease or longer lease ending between May-July preferred. New Carpet New Paint Private Entrance Washer/Dryer In Unit