3492 S. Eagle St. #102 Available 05/08/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Aurora Condo Located Near Cherry Creek State Park! Available May 8th!!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!



Available May 5th, is this huge 1 bedroom condo located off of S Chambers Rd and E Hampden Ave, near Cherry Creek State Park with easy access to I-225! Approx. 729 sq. ft. with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, refrigerator, electric range, and stackable washer and dryer! Spacious size gives plenty of room and ground level makes for an easy move in! Assigned parking so no more looking for parking at night!



Rent is $1,175.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,175.00 required for the security deposit. Great home for budgeting as water, sewer, and trash are paid for! Electricity and Gas in tenants name.



Sorry, no pets are allowed at the property.



-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



