Aurora, CO
3492 S. Eagle St. #102
Last updated April 2 2020 at 10:38 AM

3492 S. Eagle St. #102

3492 South Eagle Street · No Longer Available
Location

3492 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Eagle Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3492 S. Eagle St. #102 Available 05/08/20 1 Bed 1 Bath Aurora Condo Located Near Cherry Creek State Park! Available May 8th!!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!

Available May 5th, is this huge 1 bedroom condo located off of S Chambers Rd and E Hampden Ave, near Cherry Creek State Park with easy access to I-225! Approx. 729 sq. ft. with 1 bedroom, 1 bath, refrigerator, electric range, and stackable washer and dryer! Spacious size gives plenty of room and ground level makes for an easy move in! Assigned parking so no more looking for parking at night!

Rent is $1,175.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,175.00 required for the security deposit. Great home for budgeting as water, sewer, and trash are paid for! Electricity and Gas in tenants name.

Sorry, no pets are allowed at the property.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-View our FAQ and Fees, http://maviunlimited.com/resident-faq-and-fees/
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3299967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 have any available units?
3492 S. Eagle St. #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 have?
Some of 3492 S. Eagle St. #102's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 currently offering any rent specials?
3492 S. Eagle St. #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 pet-friendly?
No, 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 offer parking?
Yes, 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 offers parking.
Does 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 have a pool?
No, 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 does not have a pool.
Does 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 have accessible units?
No, 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3492 S. Eagle St. #102 has units with dishwashers.

