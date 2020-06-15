All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

3464 S. Laredo Court

3464 South Laredo Court · (303) 796-1248
Location

3464 South Laredo Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3464 S. Laredo Court · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Split Level in the Meadowood - Split level in Meadowood. 2000 finished square feet. Adorable home, cul-de-sac. Living room, family room and rec room. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage & swamp cooler. Superb home in excellent condition. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time NOT accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103

(RLNE2142387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3464 S. Laredo Court have any available units?
3464 S. Laredo Court has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3464 S. Laredo Court have?
Some of 3464 S. Laredo Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3464 S. Laredo Court currently offering any rent specials?
3464 S. Laredo Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3464 S. Laredo Court pet-friendly?
No, 3464 S. Laredo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3464 S. Laredo Court offer parking?
Yes, 3464 S. Laredo Court does offer parking.
Does 3464 S. Laredo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3464 S. Laredo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3464 S. Laredo Court have a pool?
No, 3464 S. Laredo Court does not have a pool.
Does 3464 S. Laredo Court have accessible units?
No, 3464 S. Laredo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3464 S. Laredo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3464 S. Laredo Court has units with dishwashers.
