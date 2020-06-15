3464 S. Laredo Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Split Level in the Meadowood - Split level in Meadowood. 2000 finished square feet. Adorable home, cul-de-sac. Living room, family room and rec room. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage & swamp cooler. Superb home in excellent condition. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. Must have mid 600s or higher credit score, monthly income three times amount of rent. At this time NOT accepting section 8 vouchers. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248. ext 103



(RLNE2142387)