Aurora, CO
3454 S Eagle St 103
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3454 S Eagle St 103

3454 South Eagle Street · (303) 390-1665 ext. 1
Location

3454 South Eagle Street, Aurora, CO 80014
Eagle Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3454 S Eagle St 103 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
One Bedroom Ground Level Condo - Tri Home Life, LLC 303-390-1665 Ext 1 www.TriHomeLife.com

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1862992?source=marketing

One bedroom, one bathroom, first-floor condo in Sunflower Condo complex. This south-facing end unit home comes with a fireplace, central gas heat, and air conditioning, a reserved parking space in front of the unit, additional off-street parking for guests, covered patio space, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Walk-in closet in the bedroom and additional storage closet off the patio area. Community pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts on site. Water and trash included in rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.

Features at a glance:
-Ground-level
-End unit
-Walk-in closet
-Patio
-Storage
-Carpet floors
-Tile floors
-Granite tile countertops
-Fireplace
-Central gas heat and a/c
-Off-street parking
-Community pool
-Approximately 729 square feet
-Year built 1981

Leasing information:
Contract type: 12-month lease
-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash, water, sewer through the HOA
-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, and all others

Appliances included:
-Stove
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator
-Washer
-Dryer

Pets
-Sorry no pets considered

Nearby schools in Aurora
-Century Elementary
-Columbia Middle
-Rangeview High School

-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Equal Housing Opportunity

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5829123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 S Eagle St 103 have any available units?
3454 S Eagle St 103 has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 S Eagle St 103 have?
Some of 3454 S Eagle St 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 S Eagle St 103 currently offering any rent specials?
3454 S Eagle St 103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 S Eagle St 103 pet-friendly?
No, 3454 S Eagle St 103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3454 S Eagle St 103 offer parking?
Yes, 3454 S Eagle St 103 does offer parking.
Does 3454 S Eagle St 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3454 S Eagle St 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 S Eagle St 103 have a pool?
Yes, 3454 S Eagle St 103 has a pool.
Does 3454 S Eagle St 103 have accessible units?
No, 3454 S Eagle St 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 S Eagle St 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3454 S Eagle St 103 has units with dishwashers.
