3454 S Eagle St 103

One Bedroom Ground Level Condo



One bedroom, one bathroom, first-floor condo in Sunflower Condo complex. This south-facing end unit home comes with a fireplace, central gas heat, and air conditioning, a reserved parking space in front of the unit, additional off-street parking for guests, covered patio space, and an in-unit washer and dryer. Walk-in closet in the bedroom and additional storage closet off the patio area. Community pool, clubhouse, and tennis courts on site. Water and trash included in rent. Sorry, no pets allowed.



Features at a glance:

-Ground-level

-End unit

-Walk-in closet

-Patio

-Storage

-Carpet floors

-Tile floors

-Granite tile countertops

-Fireplace

-Central gas heat and a/c

-Off-street parking

-Community pool

-Approximately 729 square feet

-Year built 1981



Leasing information:

Contract type: 12-month lease

-Utilities paid by the owner: Trash, water, sewer through the HOA

-Utilities paid by the tenants: Gas, Electric, and all others



Appliances included:

-Stove

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator

-Washer

-Dryer



Pets

-Sorry no pets considered



Nearby schools in Aurora

-Century Elementary

-Columbia Middle

-Rangeview High School



-For additional information see our full screening criteria at http://www.trihomelife.com



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



