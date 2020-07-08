3410 S Halifax Way

Amenities

Beautiful updated Seven Hills Home in the Cherry Creek School District, Features New Stainless Steel Appliance, hardwood floors & Ceramic tile. This home backs to a park with open space, tons of finished square footage with 2 bedrooms in the Walk out basement ( Lower level can be used a mother in law suite ) 2 bedrooms and a master on the main level, Master Bedroom has Beautiful Shower Room and walk in closets has access to great backyard/deck to enjoy those summer evenings, vaulted ceilings on the main level, lots of natural light. Way too much to list! Close to 470 for commuting, Shopping close to home too This is no ordinary rental home! Set up an appointment today with John before it's Gone!