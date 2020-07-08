All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 3410 S Halifax Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3410 S Halifax Way
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:35 PM

3410 S Halifax Way

3410 South Halifax Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3410 South Halifax Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Beautiful updated Seven Hills Home in the Cherry Creek School District, Features New Stainless Steel Appliance, hardwood floors & Ceramic tile. This home backs to a park with open space, tons of finished square footage with 2 bedrooms in the Walk out basement ( Lower level can be used a mother in law suite ) 2 bedrooms and a master on the main level, Master Bedroom has Beautiful Shower Room and walk in closets has access to great backyard/deck to enjoy those summer evenings, vaulted ceilings on the main level, lots of natural light. Way too much to list! Close to 470 for commuting, Shopping close to home too This is no ordinary rental home! Set up an appointment today with John before it's Gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3410 S Halifax Way have any available units?
3410 S Halifax Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3410 S Halifax Way have?
Some of 3410 S Halifax Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3410 S Halifax Way currently offering any rent specials?
3410 S Halifax Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3410 S Halifax Way pet-friendly?
No, 3410 S Halifax Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3410 S Halifax Way offer parking?
No, 3410 S Halifax Way does not offer parking.
Does 3410 S Halifax Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3410 S Halifax Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3410 S Halifax Way have a pool?
Yes, 3410 S Halifax Way has a pool.
Does 3410 S Halifax Way have accessible units?
No, 3410 S Halifax Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3410 S Halifax Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3410 S Halifax Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
The Richfield Apartments
2134 South Richfield Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Cambrian
15601 E Caspian Cir
Aurora, CO 80013
Summerfield
3504 S Zeno Way
Aurora, CO 80013
Canterra at Fitzsimons
358 Potomac Way
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College