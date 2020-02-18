All apartments in Aurora
3191 Troy Street

3191 Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3191 Troy Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This property features tile and carpet flooring! Attached 2-car garage! In-unit washer/dryer! Convenient location with easy access to UCD Hospital / I-225 and I-70. Doggie door, dog house, and fully-fenced yard make this a great home for pets! Residents are responsible for setting up utilities in their own name(s) as well as maintaining the yard.

Pets - yes
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry -W/D
Parking - Garage

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Troy Street have any available units?
3191 Troy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3191 Troy Street have?
Some of 3191 Troy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Troy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Troy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Troy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3191 Troy Street is pet friendly.
Does 3191 Troy Street offer parking?
Yes, 3191 Troy Street offers parking.
Does 3191 Troy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3191 Troy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Troy Street have a pool?
No, 3191 Troy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3191 Troy Street have accessible units?
No, 3191 Troy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 Troy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3191 Troy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
