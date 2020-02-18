3191 Troy Street

Amenities
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as August 14th and up to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
This property features tile and carpet flooring! Attached 2-car garage! In-unit washer/dryer! Convenient location with easy access to UCD Hospital / I-225 and I-70. Doggie door, dog house, and fully-fenced yard make this a great home for pets! Residents are responsible for setting up utilities in their own name(s) as well as maintaining the yard.
Pets - yes
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry -W/D
Parking - Garage
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing.
Contact us to schedule a showing.