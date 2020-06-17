3184 S Heather Gardens Way #205

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Heather Gardens - Spectacular age 55 and over location in Heather Gardens with assigned, semi-covered parking. Located on the 2nd floor the unit offers band new paint and carpet throughout. SORRY NO PETS.



Spacious and flowing floor plan featuring a Kitchen with Oak Cabinetry, Hard Surface Counters, and all appliances open to the dining and living room. Bonus family room, office, or den just off the living room. One of the only units with access to the enclosed lenai (back porch) from both the living and family room.



Master suite is decked out with an oversized walk-in shower, huge walk-in closet, and large bedroom. The guest bedroom offers built-ins so could easily be used as a home office. Full guest bath in hallway plus expansive walk-in storage closet. Just across the hall is the laundry room and an additional small storage closet.



All the amenities of Heather Gardens including an indoor and outdoor pool; Tennis Courts; Golf Course; walking and biking trails and more. (visit www.HeatherGardens.org)



Excellent location close to public transportation, light rail, buses, restaurants, shopping, downtown, or the DTC.



1-Yr Lease Preferred - Security deposit is equaled to one month's rent unless otherwise stated.

Heat, Water, Sewer, and Trash Included.

Sorry, we do not accept housing vouchers.

Non-smoking unit.

Sorry, NO PETS!



REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.



To schedule a tour



VISIT https://www.propertiespluscolorado.com/rental-listing-search/ and choose schedule a showing or for more info and other listings!



or



CALL Properties Plus at 303-327-6583



https://www.propertiespluscolorado.com For all of your Colorado rental needs!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5394859)