Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
3137 South Halifax Street
Last updated January 6 2020 at 9:47 PM

3137 South Halifax Street

3137 South Halifax Street · No Longer Available
Location

3137 South Halifax Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Seven Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,240 sq. ft. tri-level home, located in Aurora is one not to miss!! This open layout floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout, and large windows for tons of natural lighting. Spacious living room with high ceilings, and dining room for entertainment. Front yard deck and backyard patio are perfect for relaxing in the outdoors. Great location, close to open space, parks, walking trails, shopping, restaurants and much, much more! Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 South Halifax Street have any available units?
3137 South Halifax Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3137 South Halifax Street have?
Some of 3137 South Halifax Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 South Halifax Street currently offering any rent specials?
3137 South Halifax Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 South Halifax Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 South Halifax Street is pet friendly.
Does 3137 South Halifax Street offer parking?
No, 3137 South Halifax Street does not offer parking.
Does 3137 South Halifax Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 South Halifax Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 South Halifax Street have a pool?
No, 3137 South Halifax Street does not have a pool.
Does 3137 South Halifax Street have accessible units?
No, 3137 South Halifax Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 South Halifax Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 South Halifax Street does not have units with dishwashers.
