3137 South Halifax Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,240 sq. ft. tri-level home, located in Aurora is one not to miss!! This open layout floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout, and large windows for tons of natural lighting. Spacious living room with high ceilings, and dining room for entertainment. Front yard deck and backyard patio are perfect for relaxing in the outdoors. Great location, close to open space, parks, walking trails, shopping, restaurants and much, much more! Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.