Aurora, CO
3132 Scranton St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3132 Scranton St

3132 Scranton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3132 Scranton Street, Aurora, CO 80011
Morris Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious 4 bed 2 bath home in Morris Heights, Aurora! - Great 4 bed 2 bath home in Morris Heights. Walking distance to Park Lane Park and Elementary, and Sand Creek Park and Greenway. Short drive to Fitzsimons golf course. Great access to I-70, I-225 and only 20 minutes to Denver International Airport.

Other amenities include:

Spacious Living room and Kitchen
Stainless sink
Central Heat
Washer/Dryer hook-ups
Large fenced back yard
Great access to I-70 & I-225.
Professionally Managed

Rent: $1995
Deposit: $1995
Tenant pays utilities.

Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Please email to schedule your tour today!

Ryan Denison
Ryan.Denison@realatlas.com
502-599-5673

(RLNE3212313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3132 Scranton St have any available units?
3132 Scranton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 3132 Scranton St currently offering any rent specials?
3132 Scranton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3132 Scranton St pet-friendly?
No, 3132 Scranton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3132 Scranton St offer parking?
No, 3132 Scranton St does not offer parking.
Does 3132 Scranton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3132 Scranton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3132 Scranton St have a pool?
No, 3132 Scranton St does not have a pool.
Does 3132 Scranton St have accessible units?
No, 3132 Scranton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3132 Scranton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3132 Scranton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3132 Scranton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3132 Scranton St does not have units with air conditioning.
