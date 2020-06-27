All apartments in Aurora
3110 S Pitkin St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 8:35 AM

3110 S Pitkin St

3110 South Pitkin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3110 South Pitkin Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Knolls at Hutchinson Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in a very convenient location. A bedroom and bathroom with a shower in the basement could make for a nice separate living area. A very spacious living room and dining room that faces outside. This home is in great shape with lots of upgrades in areas and RV parking. Located on a corner lot with no covenants and a double gate right off Dartmouth Ave. Located nearby Meadowood Park and Hilltop Park. Nearby Columbia Middle School and Dalton Elementary School. Lots of food options are available in the vicinity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3110 S Pitkin St have any available units?
3110 S Pitkin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3110 S Pitkin St have?
Some of 3110 S Pitkin St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3110 S Pitkin St currently offering any rent specials?
3110 S Pitkin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3110 S Pitkin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3110 S Pitkin St is pet friendly.
Does 3110 S Pitkin St offer parking?
Yes, 3110 S Pitkin St offers parking.
Does 3110 S Pitkin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3110 S Pitkin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3110 S Pitkin St have a pool?
No, 3110 S Pitkin St does not have a pool.
Does 3110 S Pitkin St have accessible units?
No, 3110 S Pitkin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3110 S Pitkin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3110 S Pitkin St has units with dishwashers.
