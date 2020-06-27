3110 S Pitkin St

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home in a very convenient location. A bedroom and bathroom with a shower in the basement could make for a nice separate living area. A very spacious living room and dining room that faces outside. This home is in great shape with lots of upgrades in areas and RV parking. Located on a corner lot with no covenants and a double gate right off Dartmouth Ave. Located nearby Meadowood Park and Hilltop Park. Nearby Columbia Middle School and Dalton Elementary School. Lots of food options are available in the vicinity.