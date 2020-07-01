All apartments in Aurora
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:08 AM

3082 S Joplin Ct

3082 South Joplin Court · No Longer Available
Location

3082 South Joplin Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Meadow Wood

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful, well cared for turn-key ranch in the Meadowood neighborhood of central Aurora. Minutes to many shops and restaurants, I-25 and walking distance to Meadowood Park. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home features a living room located at the front of the home, just right of the entry. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and ample cabinet space. The basement is a great space for entertainment and recreation featuring a bedroom and full bathroom. The master bedroom is spacious and bright with a walk-in closet. A recently added Breezair cooling system will keep you comfortable during hot summer days. Awesome sunroom just off the kitchen with bay window and gas heater for warm or cold weather enjoyment. NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3082 S Joplin Ct have any available units?
3082 S Joplin Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3082 S Joplin Ct have?
Some of 3082 S Joplin Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3082 S Joplin Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3082 S Joplin Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3082 S Joplin Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3082 S Joplin Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3082 S Joplin Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3082 S Joplin Ct offers parking.
Does 3082 S Joplin Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3082 S Joplin Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3082 S Joplin Ct have a pool?
No, 3082 S Joplin Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3082 S Joplin Ct have accessible units?
No, 3082 S Joplin Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3082 S Joplin Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3082 S Joplin Ct has units with dishwashers.

