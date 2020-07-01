3082 S Joplin Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful, well cared for turn-key ranch in the Meadowood neighborhood of central Aurora. Minutes to many shops and restaurants, I-25 and walking distance to Meadowood Park. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home features a living room located at the front of the home, just right of the entry. The eat-in kitchen features granite countertops and ample cabinet space. The basement is a great space for entertainment and recreation featuring a bedroom and full bathroom. The master bedroom is spacious and bright with a walk-in closet. A recently added Breezair cooling system will keep you comfortable during hot summer days. Awesome sunroom just off the kitchen with bay window and gas heater for warm or cold weather enjoyment. NO HOA!