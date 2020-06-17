271 N Newbern Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage guest suite pet friendly

Stunning 4 Bedroom with 2 Master Suites!! - Property Id: 178948



Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 271 N. Newbern Wy. - 2214 Square foot 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom + full unfinished basement. MAIN - Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, granite counters, island, eating space, open living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, formal dining room, office / den, 1/2 bathroom. UPPER - Master bedroom with 4 piece attached bathroom, walk-in closet, guest suite with attached bathroom, 2 bedroom with attached jack-in-jill bathroom, laundry room. Full unfinished basement, 3 car attached garage, air conditioning. Backyard is fenced and has a large deck. Must See!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178948

Property Id 178948



(RLNE5368041)