271 N Newbern Way

Location

271 North Newbern Way, Aurora, CO 80018
Adonea

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Stunning 4 Bedroom with 2 Master Suites!! - Property Id: 178948

Please call or email about property availability prior to applying!! 271 N. Newbern Wy. - 2214 Square foot 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom + full unfinished basement. MAIN - Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including microwave and dishwasher, granite counters, island, eating space, open living room with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace, formal dining room, office / den, 1/2 bathroom. UPPER - Master bedroom with 4 piece attached bathroom, walk-in closet, guest suite with attached bathroom, 2 bedroom with attached jack-in-jill bathroom, laundry room. Full unfinished basement, 3 car attached garage, air conditioning. Backyard is fenced and has a large deck. Must See!!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 N Newbern Way have any available units?
271 N Newbern Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 N Newbern Way have?
Some of 271 N Newbern Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 N Newbern Way currently offering any rent specials?
271 N Newbern Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 N Newbern Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 N Newbern Way is pet friendly.
Does 271 N Newbern Way offer parking?
Yes, 271 N Newbern Way offers parking.
Does 271 N Newbern Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 N Newbern Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 N Newbern Way have a pool?
No, 271 N Newbern Way does not have a pool.
Does 271 N Newbern Way have accessible units?
No, 271 N Newbern Way does not have accessible units.
Does 271 N Newbern Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 N Newbern Way has units with dishwashers.

