All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2672 S. Cathay Way #107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2672 S. Cathay Way #107
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

2672 S. Cathay Way #107

2672 South Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2672 South Cathay Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated, 3 Bed Condo in Aurora!!!! - Rare 3 bed, 2 bath condo in Balterra Community, move in ready and waiting for you to call home! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout entire unit! Updated kitchen with island, stainless steel appliance, pantry and plenty of cabinet space! Mountain Views throughout entire unit including front porch, living room and master suite!! In Unit Washer and Dryer are included, too!!! Plenty of storage throughout. Also enjoy the luxury of a lovely community pool and fitness facility with ability to reserve clubhouse. Adjacent to parks and the new Central Rec Center. Easy Commutes to DIA, Tech Center and Downtown!!!!! This won't last long!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5145396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 have any available units?
2672 S. Cathay Way #107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 have?
Some of 2672 S. Cathay Way #107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 currently offering any rent specials?
2672 S. Cathay Way #107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 is pet friendly.
Does 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 offer parking?
No, 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 does not offer parking.
Does 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 have a pool?
Yes, 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 has a pool.
Does 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 have accessible units?
No, 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 does not have accessible units.
Does 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2672 S. Cathay Way #107 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
Arterra Place
17036 E Ohio Dr
Aurora, CO 80017
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College