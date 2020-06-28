2672 S. Cathay Way #107

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated, 3 Bed Condo in Aurora!!!! - Rare 3 bed, 2 bath condo in Balterra Community, move in ready and waiting for you to call home! Fresh paint and new flooring throughout entire unit! Updated kitchen with island, stainless steel appliance, pantry and plenty of cabinet space! Mountain Views throughout entire unit including front porch, living room and master suite!! In Unit Washer and Dryer are included, too!!! Plenty of storage throughout. Also enjoy the luxury of a lovely community pool and fitness facility with ability to reserve clubhouse. Adjacent to parks and the new Central Rec Center. Easy Commutes to DIA, Tech Center and Downtown!!!!! This won't last long!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



