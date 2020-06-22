All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26504 E Links Pl

26504 East Links Place · No Longer Available
Location

26504 East Links Place, Aurora, CO 80016

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Like New 5Bed/3.5Bath Home in Aurora for RENT! - Gorgeous Home Just off of Smoky Hill Rd in Aurora. Impressive Upgrades and Elegant Features Throughout.

The Main Level is Highlighted by a Tremendous Kitchen with Enormous Granite Clad Island Overlooking Both the Family Room with Gas Fireplace and the Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings. The Kitchen Features 42?? Cherry Cabinets with Custom Crown Molding, Stainless Steel Appliances, 5-Burner Gas Cook Top, and Huge Pantry. The Front Formal Living Room Can be Reserved for Your Finest Furnishings. Dark Hardwood Floors Throughout. Enjoy Entertaining in this Wonderful Free-Flowing Space. Outdoors Take In the Cool Summer Evenings Under the Covered Back Porch with Can Lighting. Fully Landscaped Front & Back.

The Upper Level Sleeping Quarters is Grand. A Master Suite Highlighted by a 5-Piece Master Bath with Deep Soak Tub and Custom Tile Shower with Bench. Large Walk-In Closet. Tile, Granite and Cherry Cabinetry. Three Additional Guest Bedrooms, a Full Guest Bath, Laundry Room, and An Expansive Loft Acts as the Centerpiece Completes the Upper Level.

The Basement is 100% Finished and Offers an Additional Rec or Living Room, Game Room, 5th Bedroom, and Three-Quarter Tiled Bath. Plenty of Extra Living Space

Unbelievable Amenities with Access to a Gorgeous Pool and Clubhouse. Close to Shopping, Restaurants, Cherry Creek Schools, and C-470.

1-Yr Lease Preferred
Non-Smoking Residence
Pets considered. MUST pay applicable fees.

REQUIRED: Proof of Renter's Insurance at Move-In. $300,000 Minimum on Limits of Liability and Properties Plus, LLC must be listed as additionally insured. Resident May Choose to Add Personal Belongings Coverage at Own Discretion and at Resident's Cost. Resident(s) Responsible for Verifying the Square Footage.

1. Text your First and Last Name along with the address (26504 E Links Place) to 877-428-2568

2. Visit www.propertiespluscolorado.com for more information and other listings

3. Call Properties Plus at 303-327-6583

(RLNE4599654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26504 E Links Pl have any available units?
26504 E Links Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 26504 E Links Pl have?
Some of 26504 E Links Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26504 E Links Pl currently offering any rent specials?
26504 E Links Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26504 E Links Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 26504 E Links Pl is pet friendly.
Does 26504 E Links Pl offer parking?
Yes, 26504 E Links Pl does offer parking.
Does 26504 E Links Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26504 E Links Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26504 E Links Pl have a pool?
Yes, 26504 E Links Pl has a pool.
Does 26504 E Links Pl have accessible units?
No, 26504 E Links Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 26504 E Links Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26504 E Links Pl has units with dishwashers.
