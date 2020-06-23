All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2566 S Halifax St

2566 South Halifax Street · No Longer Available
Location

2566 South Halifax Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elegant House in Nice Neighborhood - Property Id: 86789

4 BR 2.5 bath
2 Attached Car Garage
Walk in closets
Large Bedrooms
Finished Basement with new carpet
Separate dining room
Backyard porch
Beautiful Neighborhood
Appliances included
Open Large Deck
Pets are welcome

Call 303-847-9146
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86789
Property Id 86789

(RLNE4517814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 S Halifax St have any available units?
2566 S Halifax St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 S Halifax St have?
Some of 2566 S Halifax St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 S Halifax St currently offering any rent specials?
2566 S Halifax St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 S Halifax St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2566 S Halifax St is pet friendly.
Does 2566 S Halifax St offer parking?
Yes, 2566 S Halifax St does offer parking.
Does 2566 S Halifax St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2566 S Halifax St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 S Halifax St have a pool?
No, 2566 S Halifax St does not have a pool.
Does 2566 S Halifax St have accessible units?
No, 2566 S Halifax St does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 S Halifax St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2566 S Halifax St has units with dishwashers.
