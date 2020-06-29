All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2513 S Genoa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2513 S Genoa St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 AM

2513 S Genoa St

2513 South Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2513 South Genoa Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
5 bedroom 2 story home with basement for rent - Property Id: 270821

Renting out my beautiful 2 story home with a finished basement. This house features a nice size porch and a big backyard with a deck. Laminate flooring throughout the main floor and the basement. 3 bedroom on the upper level and the master on its on level upstairs. 5th bedroom located in the basement with its own living room. Open floor kitchen, dining room and family room area. Lots of cabinets in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Call or text 720-635-O621 for any questions or to come take a look.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270821
Property Id 270821

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5741708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 S Genoa St have any available units?
2513 S Genoa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2513 S Genoa St have?
Some of 2513 S Genoa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2513 S Genoa St currently offering any rent specials?
2513 S Genoa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 S Genoa St pet-friendly?
No, 2513 S Genoa St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2513 S Genoa St offer parking?
No, 2513 S Genoa St does not offer parking.
Does 2513 S Genoa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 S Genoa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 S Genoa St have a pool?
No, 2513 S Genoa St does not have a pool.
Does 2513 S Genoa St have accessible units?
No, 2513 S Genoa St does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 S Genoa St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2513 S Genoa St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Shadow Ridge at Southlands
24750 E Applewood Cir
Aurora, CO 80016
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Amber Apartments
1945 Peoria St
Aurora, CO 80045
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Vista Park
12707 E Mississippi Ave
Aurora, CO 80012

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College