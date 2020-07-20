Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2511 Genoa Street Available 05/07/19 3 bedroom with a loft in Sterling Hill! So lovely! - Take a look at this bright, open home - it's a breath of fresh air! With 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, lots of space, and ton of special features, you'll want to stay home more often.



This house was built for family living. The large family room and kitchen are next to each other allowing for wonderful evenings at home with the family.



The gourmet kitchen has many, many upgrades. The center cooking island, and beautiful (upgraded) cabinetry give the kitchen an all around beautiful look.



Upstairs you will find a wonderful master suite. This large room has its own private master bathroom and large closets. Two additional bedrooms would be great for anyone! An additional loft area in the upstairs could also hold a desk or homework corner.



Pets welcome, max of 2 pets with additional $100 deposit per pet. Included: Refrigerator Dishwasher Stove Microwave // No washer/ dryer included, No icemaker



$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $300 Hold Deposit due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Please call us today for a private showing appointment.



(RLNE4829413)