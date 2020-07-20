All apartments in Aurora
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2511 Genoa Street

2511 South Genoa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2511 South Genoa Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Sterling Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2511 Genoa Street Available 05/07/19 3 bedroom with a loft in Sterling Hill! So lovely! - Take a look at this bright, open home - it's a breath of fresh air! With 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, lots of space, and ton of special features, you'll want to stay home more often.

This house was built for family living. The large family room and kitchen are next to each other allowing for wonderful evenings at home with the family.

The gourmet kitchen has many, many upgrades. The center cooking island, and beautiful (upgraded) cabinetry give the kitchen an all around beautiful look.

Upstairs you will find a wonderful master suite. This large room has its own private master bathroom and large closets. Two additional bedrooms would be great for anyone! An additional loft area in the upstairs could also hold a desk or homework corner.

Pets welcome, max of 2 pets with additional $100 deposit per pet. Included: Refrigerator Dishwasher Stove Microwave // No washer/ dryer included, No icemaker

$36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $300 Hold Deposit due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Please call us today for a private showing appointment.

(RLNE4829413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Genoa Street have any available units?
2511 Genoa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Genoa Street have?
Some of 2511 Genoa Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Genoa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Genoa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Genoa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 Genoa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2511 Genoa Street offer parking?
No, 2511 Genoa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2511 Genoa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Genoa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Genoa Street have a pool?
No, 2511 Genoa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Genoa Street have accessible units?
No, 2511 Genoa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Genoa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Genoa Street has units with dishwashers.
