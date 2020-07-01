Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

New Carpet throughout and paint! Check out the virtual tour of this home! See Link below - You have to cut and paste the Virtual tour link

Close to Fitzsimons Anschutz medical campus This home has 1875 sq. ft. of finished living space with 5 bedrooms and two baths Remodeled. It has a Huge fenced back yard nice front yard and a large laundry room, Fully finished basement, covered back patio with New Concrete and large Sheds and a car port. Will sign 1 year or more lease, no less. Rentals are my business, if you don't think you will be able to make rent every month, don't apply. We pull background and eviction records as well as talk with past landlords, NO EXCEPTIONS.

2507 Zion St Aurora, CO 80011

$2200.00 / Month



Tour Links: (There is one of the upstairs and another for the lower level) Cut and paste the link below:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ndaefEQWQw5JLxYNlyz1LKcu_EpFiIeB?usp=sharing

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/213624

