24940 E Roxbury Pl

Beautiful home in Tallyn's Reach! - This Wall Custom home offers a flowing open floor plan along with the ease of ranch style living. Quality finishes throughout include tumbled marble, tile, slab granite, hardwood floors and wrought iron balusters. The large kitchen features beautifully detailed cabinets, five burner gas cooktop, dual ovens, large pantry and a breakfast bar. It all opens seamlessly to the vaulted family room with a beautiful wall of bookcases and a slate surround fireplace. The formal dining room features a bay window and offers lots of space for special gatherings. A main floor study boasts built in bookcases as well. The vaulted master is a quite retreat with a bay window overlooking the private backyard abundant with pines. The finished lower level is complete with a third and forth additional bedroom, three quarter bath and a huge rec room. The large patio is partially covered to enjoy year round. Tallyn's Reach is an award winning community w/miles of trails & acres of open space.



