Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2365 Elmira St B
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

2365 Elmira St B

2365 Elmira Street · No Longer Available
Location

2365 Elmira Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
**2 Bedroom 1 bath basement unit on Elmira!!** - Property Id: 148263

Awesome 2 bedroom 1 bath basement unit available in sweet Aurora Duplex! This home gives you 1,000 Sq Ft of space leaving you plenty of room to spread out and has a private entrance in the back! It comes with 2 large bedrooms, a spacious eat in kitchen, a roomy bathroom and large living room with plush carpeting throughout! This duplex JUST got a brand new sprinkler system installed to keep the grass perfectly green and healthy for added curb appeal! You'll have a private backyard, ample on street parking and a shared laundry room for both units to use!

Don't miss out on this one! Call us today and schedule a showing!!

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month Lease Options
*40.00 application fee
*No Pets
*$100 Flat Utility Fee due at the time of rent
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148263p
Property Id 148263

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5099570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 Elmira St B have any available units?
2365 Elmira St B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2365 Elmira St B have?
Some of 2365 Elmira St B's amenities include in unit laundry, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 Elmira St B currently offering any rent specials?
2365 Elmira St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 Elmira St B pet-friendly?
No, 2365 Elmira St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2365 Elmira St B offer parking?
No, 2365 Elmira St B does not offer parking.
Does 2365 Elmira St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2365 Elmira St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 Elmira St B have a pool?
No, 2365 Elmira St B does not have a pool.
Does 2365 Elmira St B have accessible units?
No, 2365 Elmira St B does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 Elmira St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 Elmira St B does not have units with dishwashers.
