Aurora, CO
2348 Iola Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

2348 Iola Street

2348 Iola Street · No Longer Available
Location

2348 Iola Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
2348 Iola Street Available 08/01/19 Like Brand New Aurora Home Ranch!!! - All Brand new Ranch home with finished basement.

Upstairs features hardwood floor in the living room with pottery barn finishes throughout. Brand new kitchen even the cabinets, counter and all new appliances. Three bedroom with all new paint, light fixtures and window covering. The bathroom has been completely remodeled.

Finished basement with all brand new carpet, paint, light fixtures. The bathroom 100 percent remodeled. Fourth bedroom all brand new with a huge rec room. This home also features another bonus room.

This home has a huge front and back yard!!

New Carpet
New flooring
New Appliances
New Counters
W/D hookups
Swamp cooler

Call today for your showing!!
720-474-2822

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5047034)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 Iola Street have any available units?
2348 Iola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2348 Iola Street have?
Some of 2348 Iola Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 Iola Street currently offering any rent specials?
2348 Iola Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 Iola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2348 Iola Street is pet friendly.
Does 2348 Iola Street offer parking?
No, 2348 Iola Street does not offer parking.
Does 2348 Iola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2348 Iola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 Iola Street have a pool?
No, 2348 Iola Street does not have a pool.
Does 2348 Iola Street have accessible units?
No, 2348 Iola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 Iola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2348 Iola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
