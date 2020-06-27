Amenities

2348 Iola Street Available 08/01/19 Like Brand New Aurora Home Ranch!!! - All Brand new Ranch home with finished basement.



Upstairs features hardwood floor in the living room with pottery barn finishes throughout. Brand new kitchen even the cabinets, counter and all new appliances. Three bedroom with all new paint, light fixtures and window covering. The bathroom has been completely remodeled.



Finished basement with all brand new carpet, paint, light fixtures. The bathroom 100 percent remodeled. Fourth bedroom all brand new with a huge rec room. This home also features another bonus room.



This home has a huge front and back yard!!



720-474-2822



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5047034)