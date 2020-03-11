23400 E 5th Dr

Amenities

FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE



Great 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms,1 car Garage Aurora Condo with easy highway access. Unit features good size storage walk-in closets, gas fire place,central air conditioner, stainless steel appliances, Washer, Dryer, balcony with mountain views. Large Master Bedroom and is ready for Move-In! Community includes pool and clubhouse which are included with rent, snow removal and exterior maintenance provided.



Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Water, Trash, Recycling also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



