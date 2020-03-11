All apartments in Aurora
Last updated March 26 2020 at 9:03 PM

23400 E 5th Dr

23400 East 5th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23400 East 5th Drive, Aurora, CO 80018
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

Great 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms,1 car Garage Aurora Condo with easy highway access. Unit features good size storage walk-in closets, gas fire place,central air conditioner, stainless steel appliances, Washer, Dryer, balcony with mountain views. Large Master Bedroom and is ready for Move-In! Community includes pool and clubhouse which are included with rent, snow removal and exterior maintenance provided.

Dog friendly; no cats please. No Smoking. Water, Trash, Recycling also included in rent. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: Community Pool, Community Clubhouse, Exterior Maintenance, A/C, Detached Garage, Great Views, Corner Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23400 E 5th Dr have any available units?
23400 E 5th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 23400 E 5th Dr have?
Some of 23400 E 5th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23400 E 5th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23400 E 5th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23400 E 5th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23400 E 5th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23400 E 5th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23400 E 5th Dr offers parking.
Does 23400 E 5th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23400 E 5th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23400 E 5th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 23400 E 5th Dr has a pool.
Does 23400 E 5th Dr have accessible units?
No, 23400 E 5th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23400 E 5th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 23400 E 5th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
