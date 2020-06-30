All apartments in Aurora
2314 S Fundy way

Location

2314 South Fundy Way, Aurora, CO 80013
Amenities

recently renovated
recently renovated
2314 S Fundy way Available 04/01/20 Gorgeous Home near Buckley! - This stunning, 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is full of up-to-date features! The home is less than 10 minutes away from Buckley Air force base, 20 minutes away from the airport, and less than 30 minutes away from Downtown Denver! Not only is the location perfect, it's also beautifully updated and flawlessly taken care of, making it ready for you to move in and call it home! A huge kitchen that is perfect for entertaining, and a backyard to enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather, what more could you ask for? Call us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 S Fundy way have any available units?
2314 S Fundy way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
Is 2314 S Fundy way currently offering any rent specials?
2314 S Fundy way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 S Fundy way pet-friendly?
No, 2314 S Fundy way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2314 S Fundy way offer parking?
No, 2314 S Fundy way does not offer parking.
Does 2314 S Fundy way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 S Fundy way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 S Fundy way have a pool?
No, 2314 S Fundy way does not have a pool.
Does 2314 S Fundy way have accessible units?
No, 2314 S Fundy way does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 S Fundy way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 S Fundy way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 S Fundy way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 S Fundy way does not have units with air conditioning.

