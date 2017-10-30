2301 Kenton Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Aurora will welcome you with 1,066 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Moorhead Memorial Park. Also nearby are Walmart, UCHealth University, Town Center at Aurora, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.



Nearby schools include Fletcher Community School, Isabella Bird Community School, and New Legacy Charter School.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.