All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2301 Kenton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2301 Kenton Street
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

2301 Kenton Street

2301 Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Northwest Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2301 Kenton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Aurora will welcome you with 1,066 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, microwave, stove, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include ceiling fans, an open floor plan, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Moorhead Memorial Park. Also nearby are Walmart, UCHealth University, Town Center at Aurora, Target, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225 and I-70.

Nearby schools include Fletcher Community School, Isabella Bird Community School, and New Legacy Charter School.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.
Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Kenton Street have any available units?
2301 Kenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Kenton Street have?
Some of 2301 Kenton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Kenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Kenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Kenton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Kenton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Kenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Kenton Street offers parking.
Does 2301 Kenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Kenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Kenton Street have a pool?
No, 2301 Kenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Kenton Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 Kenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Kenton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 Kenton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Avalon Southlands
6855 S Langdale St
Aurora, CO 80016
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Aurora Meadows
777 Dillon Way
Aurora, CO 80011
Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Preserve at City Center
1098 S Evanston Way
Aurora, CO 80012
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College