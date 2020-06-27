22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102

Amenities

Immerse yourself in luxury! - Stunning townhome with large open floorplan built for entertaining*island kitchen boasts maple cabs, LG stainless steel appliances including double french door fridge, luxurious granite slab counters with integrated stainless sink and elegant tile backslpash*Master w/coffered ceiling, private covered patio, elegant bath w/barn door access*Spacious vaulted great room with cozy gas fireplace*Office niche with built-in shelving*Great light everywhere*Formal dining space is more of a flex space that could be a formal living space (as shown) or another office*2nd covered patio w/majestic Pikes Peak views*upgraded carpeting*oversized 2 car tandem garage with plenty of room for storage*Its a must-see*Available August 20th. No pets.



To schedule a showing contact Lourdes at 720 795 2373 Lourdes @ ColoradoDreamHomes .Net or visit coloradodreamprops.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=1c18de50-75a8-4329-8118-89ba0d6f5e2c



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5019132)