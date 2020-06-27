All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102

22932 East Ontario Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22932 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immerse yourself in luxury! - Stunning townhome with large open floorplan built for entertaining*island kitchen boasts maple cabs, LG stainless steel appliances including double french door fridge, luxurious granite slab counters with integrated stainless sink and elegant tile backslpash*Master w/coffered ceiling, private covered patio, elegant bath w/barn door access*Spacious vaulted great room with cozy gas fireplace*Office niche with built-in shelving*Great light everywhere*Formal dining space is more of a flex space that could be a formal living space (as shown) or another office*2nd covered patio w/majestic Pikes Peak views*upgraded carpeting*oversized 2 car tandem garage with plenty of room for storage*Its a must-see*Available August 20th. No pets.

To schedule a showing contact Lourdes at 720 795 2373 Lourdes @ ColoradoDreamHomes .Net or visit coloradodreamprops.appfolio.com/listings/showings/new?listable_uid=1c18de50-75a8-4329-8118-89ba0d6f5e2c

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5019132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 have any available units?
22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 have?
Some of 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 pet-friendly?
No, 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22932 East Ontario Drive Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
