Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
22890 E Briarwood Pl
Last updated June 7 2019 at 7:53 AM

22890 E Briarwood Pl

22890 East Briarwood Place · No Longer Available
Location

22890 East Briarwood Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Absolutely beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhouse set near Saddle Rock Golf Club. Built in 2013 this home has a modern and open concept. Detached two car garage, private front door entry, and a very large unfinished basement for many creative possibilities.

AVAIL 07/22/2019

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

Details:
3BR/2.5BA located in the heart of the Saddle Rock neighborhood
1,845 Square Feet
Formal Dining and Living Room
Cozy Fireplace
Gorgeous Modern Kitchen Conjoining a Casual Family Room
Two Tiered Island and Bar Top in Kitchen- Great for Entertaining!
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash
Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets with a Custom Closet Shelving
MASSIVE Garden Tub
Walk-in Shower
Duel Vanity
3 Levels with Finished Basement
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Carino Coffee, and Legends Coffee. Nearby restaurants include The Rock Restaurant and Bar and Hungry Howie's Pizza. Nearby parks include Larkspur Park, Red-tailed Hawk Park, and Sadddlerock Ridge Playground. Grocery stores include Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and King Soopers.

Sorry, NO PETS!

Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.

$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

