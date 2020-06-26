22890 E Briarwood Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Absolutely beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhouse set near Saddle Rock Golf Club. Built in 2013 this home has a modern and open concept. Detached two car garage, private front door entry, and a very large unfinished basement for many creative possibilities.



AVAIL 07/22/2019



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



Details:

3BR/2.5BA located in the heart of the Saddle Rock neighborhood

1,845 Square Feet

Formal Dining and Living Room

Cozy Fireplace

Gorgeous Modern Kitchen Conjoining a Casual Family Room

Two Tiered Island and Bar Top in Kitchen- Great for Entertaining!

Stainless Steel Appliances

Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash

Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets with a Custom Closet Shelving

MASSIVE Garden Tub

Walk-in Shower

Duel Vanity

3 Levels with Finished Basement

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Carino Coffee, and Legends Coffee. Nearby restaurants include The Rock Restaurant and Bar and Hungry Howie's Pizza. Nearby parks include Larkspur Park, Red-tailed Hawk Park, and Sadddlerock Ridge Playground. Grocery stores include Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and King Soopers.



Sorry, NO PETS!



Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.



$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.