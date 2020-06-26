22890 E Briarwood Pl

Amenities
Absolutely beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhouse set near Saddle Rock Golf Club. Built in 2013 this home has a modern and open concept. Detached two car garage, private front door entry, and a very large unfinished basement for many creative possibilities.
AVAIL 07/22/2019
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
Details:
3BR/2.5BA located in the heart of the Saddle Rock neighborhood
1,845 Square Feet
Formal Dining and Living Room
Cozy Fireplace
Gorgeous Modern Kitchen Conjoining a Casual Family Room
Two Tiered Island and Bar Top in Kitchen- Great for Entertaining!
Stainless Steel Appliances
Granite Counter Tops & Sleek Modern Subway Tile Backslash
Master Bedroom Includes Walk-In Closets with a Custom Closet Shelving
MASSIVE Garden Tub
Walk-in Shower
Duel Vanity
3 Levels with Finished Basement
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer
Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Carino Coffee, and Legends Coffee. Nearby restaurants include The Rock Restaurant and Bar and Hungry Howie's Pizza. Nearby parks include Larkspur Park, Red-tailed Hawk Park, and Sadddlerock Ridge Playground. Grocery stores include Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, and King Soopers.
Sorry, NO PETS!
Resident Utilities: Water/Trash, Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.
$2,295 Rent/month - $2,295 Security Deposit
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.