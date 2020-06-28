All apartments in Aurora
2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A

2281 South Vaughn Way · No Longer Available
Location

2281 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo - Beautifully updated condo, clean and ready for move in! Spacious bedroom with huge walk in closet. Full bathroom with modern vanity! Updated kitchen with ss appliances and quartz counter tops. Balcony overlooks beautifully maintained grounds and community pool! Reserved parking space comes with the unit! Dont miss this one, its ready for move in!

Application fee $35/adult. Security deposit equal to a month's rent.

Shown by SWAN Enterprises & Consulting LLC, Teri Marquantte Broker

(RLNE5126128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A have any available units?
2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A have?
Some of 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A currently offering any rent specials?
2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A pet-friendly?
No, 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A offer parking?
Yes, 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A offers parking.
Does 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A have a pool?
Yes, 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A has a pool.
Does 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A have accessible units?
No, 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A does not have accessible units.
Does 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2281 S. Vaughn Way 318A does not have units with dishwashers.
