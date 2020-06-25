2280 South Vaughn Way

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 1,196 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and stove. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and carpet and wood flooring along with the wood burning fireplace creating a relaxing atmosphere. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jewell Wetlands Park. Also nearby are Applebees, Town Center At Aurora, Target, Outback Steakhouse, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.



Nearby schools include Eastridge Community Elementary School K-5, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash and snow removal.



