2280 South Vaughn Way
Last updated October 7 2019 at 9:15 PM

2280 South Vaughn Way

2280 South Vaughn Way · No Longer Available
Location

2280 South Vaughn Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Aurora will welcome you with 1,196 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, and stove. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer and dryer in unit, and carpet and wood flooring along with the wood burning fireplace creating a relaxing atmosphere. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Jewell Wetlands Park. Also nearby are Applebees, Town Center At Aurora, Target, Outback Steakhouse, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225.

Nearby schools include Eastridge Community Elementary School K-5, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

