22796 E Ottawa Pl

Gorgeous end-unit two-story townhome located in the highly desirable Creekside at Saddle Rock community, which is part of the most reputable school district in the state: Cherry Creek (www.cherrycreekschools.org). It is situated facing permanently open space with a playground and walking trails just steps away from the front door. Beautiful, unobstructed views!



1,800 finished square feet (plus 1,000 unfinished basement) is furnished with newer appliances (GE, Bosch and Whirlpool, including full size washer and dryer and double oven) and underwent renovation of all 2.5 bathrooms in 2018.



Unit has a detached two-car garage, plenty of storage space in the basement, and is wired for CAT5 throughout.



Minutes from access to E-470/C-470, Southlands is five minutes away, Buckley AFB and Denver Tech Center are twenty, and downtown Denver and Denver International Airport are half an hour.



Local property management. Email caranllc@gmail.com for further details and to schedule showings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116451

No Pets Allowed



