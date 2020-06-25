All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

22796 E Ottawa Pl

22796 East Ottawa Place · No Longer Available
Location

22796 East Ottawa Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
Ottawa Place - Property Id: 116451

Gorgeous end-unit two-story townhome located in the highly desirable Creekside at Saddle Rock community, which is part of the most reputable school district in the state: Cherry Creek (www.cherrycreekschools.org). It is situated facing permanently open space with a playground and walking trails just steps away from the front door. Beautiful, unobstructed views!

1,800 finished square feet (plus 1,000 unfinished basement) is furnished with newer appliances (GE, Bosch and Whirlpool, including full size washer and dryer and double oven) and underwent renovation of all 2.5 bathrooms in 2018.

Unit has a detached two-car garage, plenty of storage space in the basement, and is wired for CAT5 throughout.

Minutes from access to E-470/C-470, Southlands is five minutes away, Buckley AFB and Denver Tech Center are twenty, and downtown Denver and Denver International Airport are half an hour.

Local property management. Email caranllc@gmail.com for further details and to schedule showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/116451
Property Id 116451

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4846839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22796 E Ottawa Pl have any available units?
22796 E Ottawa Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22796 E Ottawa Pl have?
Some of 22796 E Ottawa Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22796 E Ottawa Pl currently offering any rent specials?
22796 E Ottawa Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22796 E Ottawa Pl pet-friendly?
No, 22796 E Ottawa Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22796 E Ottawa Pl offer parking?
Yes, 22796 E Ottawa Pl offers parking.
Does 22796 E Ottawa Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22796 E Ottawa Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22796 E Ottawa Pl have a pool?
Yes, 22796 E Ottawa Pl has a pool.
Does 22796 E Ottawa Pl have accessible units?
No, 22796 E Ottawa Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 22796 E Ottawa Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22796 E Ottawa Pl has units with dishwashers.
