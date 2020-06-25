22747 East Calhoun Place

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #943029.



This amazing home has 3,325 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. There is an unfinished basement, a full living room, dining room, great room, office/study, and a main floor bath, as well as a main floor laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The kitchen is complete with a spacious pantry, a great island, and all appliances. Other amenities include air conditioning, a gas fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a security system, and beautiful views!



Outside, you will find a great yard with a sprinkler system and a wonderful patio! You will also have access to the community tennis courts, pool, and clubhouse! Close to Saddle Rock Golf Course, Southlands Mall, and so much more! Travel is easy with quick access to 470.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Trash is included in the rent!



