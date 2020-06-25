All apartments in Aurora
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:11 PM

22747 East Calhoun Place

22747 East Calhoun Place · No Longer Available
Location

22747 East Calhoun Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #943029.

This amazing home has 3,325 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and a 3 car garage. There is an unfinished basement, a full living room, dining room, great room, office/study, and a main floor bath, as well as a main floor laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. The kitchen is complete with a spacious pantry, a great island, and all appliances. Other amenities include air conditioning, a gas fireplace, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, a security system, and beautiful views!

Outside, you will find a great yard with a sprinkler system and a wonderful patio! You will also have access to the community tennis courts, pool, and clubhouse! Close to Saddle Rock Golf Course, Southlands Mall, and so much more! Travel is easy with quick access to 470.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Trash is included in the rent!

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22747 East Calhoun Place have any available units?
22747 East Calhoun Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22747 East Calhoun Place have?
Some of 22747 East Calhoun Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22747 East Calhoun Place currently offering any rent specials?
22747 East Calhoun Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22747 East Calhoun Place pet-friendly?
No, 22747 East Calhoun Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22747 East Calhoun Place offer parking?
Yes, 22747 East Calhoun Place offers parking.
Does 22747 East Calhoun Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22747 East Calhoun Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22747 East Calhoun Place have a pool?
Yes, 22747 East Calhoun Place has a pool.
Does 22747 East Calhoun Place have accessible units?
No, 22747 East Calhoun Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22747 East Calhoun Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 22747 East Calhoun Place does not have units with dishwashers.
