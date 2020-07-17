All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like
22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202

22655 East Ontario Drive · (303) 357-3225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Saddle Rock Golf Club
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22655 East Ontario Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
What a great unit!!! 3 bed/ 2 bathrooms ( 3rd bedroom is non conforming) Double sink, walk in closet and alcove are part of the Master bedroom. The 2nd bedroom has Waynes coating and Designer paint. Gas fireplace, balcony and separate eating area. Cook top stove and built in Microwave. Detached garage is included too.

LEASE TERMS No Smokers, $45 application fee per person, Tenant pays all utilities . Must have a credit score minimum of 600, no evictions, no apartment or utility collections. Sorry, we are not accepting section 8 at this time Tenant must hold renters insurance. Northpoint charges a documentation fee to tenants. This fee varies by property. Please ask your property manager for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 have any available units?
22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 have?
Some of 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 offers parking.
Does 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22655 E Ontario Dr Unit 202 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Fitz on 14th
13686 E 14th Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
The Grove at City Center Apartments
14304 E Tennessee Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Bella Terra @ City Center
15400 E Evans Ave
Aurora, CO 80013
Park Place at Exposition
10785 E Exposition Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Springs at Eagle Bend
7700 South Winnipeg Street
Aurora, CO 80016
Tailwind Apartments
2345 North Emporia Street
Aurora, CO 80010
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr
Aurora, CO 80012
Copper Flats
13711 E Richthofen Cir
Aurora, CO 80011

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly PlacesAurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo ParkCenter PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate OverlookHighline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical CollegeUniversity of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College