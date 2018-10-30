2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202

Amenities
Another amazing Northpoint Home.
KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1984
Sq Footage:714 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms:1 Baths
Parking: 1 carport
Lease Duration:1 Year min (See Details Below)
Pets Policy:Sorry no pets at this time
Laundry:Washer/Dryer included with rent
Property Type:Condo
DESCRIPTION
You will love the warm feel of this home the minute you walk in. 2bd/1ba condo perfect and ready to move in. The kitchen has separate eating bar, plenty of storage and black appliances. The fireplace adds to the warmth. Both bedrooms have new carpet and a balcony off the master. Washer/dryer included. Snow won 't be an issue with the carport included ( one spot) . This one will go fastHurry Hurry.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Balcony
New Carpet
Private living.
Fireplace
1 car carport
Pool
LEASE TERMS
Available now, No Smoking, $45 application fee ( non refundable), Tenant pays all utilities except trash/sewer no evictions , no utility collections.
Owner will accept Section 8
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE1097150)