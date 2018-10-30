2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202

Amenities

Another amazing Northpoint Home.



KEY FEATURES

Year Built:1984

Sq Footage:714 sqft.

Bedrooms: 2 Beds

Bathrooms:1 Baths

Parking: 1 carport

Lease Duration:1 Year min (See Details Below)

Pets Policy:Sorry no pets at this time

Laundry:Washer/Dryer included with rent

Property Type:Condo



DESCRIPTION



You will love the warm feel of this home the minute you walk in. 2bd/1ba condo perfect and ready to move in. The kitchen has separate eating bar, plenty of storage and black appliances. The fireplace adds to the warmth. Both bedrooms have new carpet and a balcony off the master. Washer/dryer included. Snow won 't be an issue with the carport included ( one spot) . This one will go fastHurry Hurry.



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Garbage disposal

Central heat

Balcony

New Carpet

Private living.

Fireplace

1 car carport

Pool



LEASE TERMS



Available now, No Smoking, $45 application fee ( non refundable), Tenant pays all utilities except trash/sewer no evictions , no utility collections.



Owner will accept Section 8



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1097150)