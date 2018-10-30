All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202

2263 South Buckley Road · No Longer Available
Location

2263 South Buckley Road, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
internet access
pet friendly
Another amazing Northpoint Home.

KEY FEATURES
Year Built:1984
Sq Footage:714 sqft.
Bedrooms: 2 Beds
Bathrooms:1 Baths
Parking: 1 carport
Lease Duration:1 Year min (See Details Below)
Pets Policy:Sorry no pets at this time
Laundry:Washer/Dryer included with rent
Property Type:Condo

DESCRIPTION

You will love the warm feel of this home the minute you walk in. 2bd/1ba condo perfect and ready to move in. The kitchen has separate eating bar, plenty of storage and black appliances. The fireplace adds to the warmth. Both bedrooms have new carpet and a balcony off the master. Washer/dryer included. Snow won 't be an issue with the carport included ( one spot) . This one will go fastHurry Hurry.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Garbage disposal
Central heat
Balcony
New Carpet
Private living.
Fireplace
1 car carport
Pool

LEASE TERMS

Available now, No Smoking, $45 application fee ( non refundable), Tenant pays all utilities except trash/sewer no evictions , no utility collections.

Owner will accept Section 8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1097150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 have any available units?
2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 have?
Some of 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 is pet friendly.
Does 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 offer parking?
Yes, 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 offers parking.
Does 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 have a pool?
Yes, 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 has a pool.
Does 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 S Buckley Rd Apt 202 has units with dishwashers.
