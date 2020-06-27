22581 East Euclid Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

*** CHOOSE A 24-36 MONTH LEASE FOR $2,300/MONTH !!! ***



This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Saddle Rock North will welcome you with 2,400 square feet of living space!



You are sure to love the oversized master bedroom and master bath. Appreciate a kitchen that comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include the open floor plan, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings with long windows providing lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a large unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio of this corner lot located on a cul-de-sac. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails including the extensive Piney Creek Trail that has a lovely waterfall and the Saddle Rock Golf Course. Also nearby are Tallyn's Reach Library, Cherry Creek State Park, and many shopping/dining options including Southlands Mall. Travel is easy with quick access to E Arapahoe Rd and E-470.



Nearby schools include Canyon Creek Elementary School, Liberty Middle School, and Grandview High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash.



