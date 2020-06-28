2241 Oswego Street

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property # 955357.



This stunning home has a total of 1,917 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 2 bonus rooms!



The home comes with a full living room, dining room, and the kitchen comes complete with fridge, stove, and dishwasher. Other great freatures of this home include hardwood floors throughout, ceilings fans, a cozy fireplace. and a partially finished basement. Parking for the property is a 1 car garage and a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the patio in the fenced yard! Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sand Creek Park. Also nearby are Walmart, Village in, Target, Party City, Chick-Fil-A, Town Center at Aurora, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



