22271 E Euclid Dr

Amenities
Coming soon! Showings begin July 1st! Beautiful paired home 4 bedroom/ 3 bath backs to golf course with expansive views. Modern and pristine kitchen and baths, with plenty of space to enjoy on both levels. Great master suite and open floor plan, also a 2 car garage.
Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non-refundable.
Pet policy- Dog is negotiable with $250 Non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
Contact Katy Hughes, Peaks to Plains Property Management 605-789-1147