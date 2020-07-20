22271 E Euclid Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming soon! Showings begin July 1st! Beautiful paired home 4 bedroom/ 3 bath backs to golf course with expansive views. Modern and pristine kitchen and baths, with plenty of space to enjoy on both levels. Great master suite and open floor plan, also a 2 car garage.

Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non-refundable.

Pet policy- Dog is negotiable with $250 Non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

Contact Katy Hughes, Peaks to Plains Property Management 605-789-1147