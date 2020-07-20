All apartments in Aurora
22271 E Euclid Dr
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:44 AM

22271 E Euclid Dr

22271 East Euclid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22271 East Euclid Drive, Aurora, CO 80016
Saddle Rock Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming soon! Showings begin July 1st! Beautiful paired home 4 bedroom/ 3 bath backs to golf course with expansive views. Modern and pristine kitchen and baths, with plenty of space to enjoy on both levels. Great master suite and open floor plan, also a 2 car garage.
Standard Application process includes background and credit check. $50.00 per adult non-refundable.
Pet policy- Dog is negotiable with $250 Non-refundable pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
Contact Katy Hughes, Peaks to Plains Property Management 605-789-1147

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22271 E Euclid Dr have any available units?
22271 E Euclid Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22271 E Euclid Dr have?
Some of 22271 E Euclid Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22271 E Euclid Dr currently offering any rent specials?
22271 E Euclid Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22271 E Euclid Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 22271 E Euclid Dr is pet friendly.
Does 22271 E Euclid Dr offer parking?
Yes, 22271 E Euclid Dr offers parking.
Does 22271 E Euclid Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22271 E Euclid Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22271 E Euclid Dr have a pool?
No, 22271 E Euclid Dr does not have a pool.
Does 22271 E Euclid Dr have accessible units?
No, 22271 E Euclid Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 22271 E Euclid Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 22271 E Euclid Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
