Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - Come see this great 4 bedroom two bath house.



2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor and 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath in the basement

Large living room on the main floor and and extra 1 in the basement.



This is a great deal at $2250.00 per month (does not include the garage)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5787960)