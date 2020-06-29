All apartments in Aurora
2208 Kenton Street

2208 Kenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2208 Kenton Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,492 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Moorhead Memorial Park. Also nearby are UCHealth, Target, Town Center at Aurora, Best Buy, Northfield Stapleton, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, I-70, and I-270.

Nearby schools include William (Bill) Roberts Elementary School, North Middle School, and DSST: Stapleton High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Kenton Street have any available units?
2208 Kenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Kenton Street have?
Some of 2208 Kenton Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Kenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Kenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Kenton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Kenton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2208 Kenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Kenton Street offers parking.
Does 2208 Kenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Kenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Kenton Street have a pool?
No, 2208 Kenton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Kenton Street have accessible units?
No, 2208 Kenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Kenton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Kenton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

