2208 Kenton Street

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 1,492 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, an open floor plan, lots of natural light, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado while relaxing on the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Moorhead Memorial Park. Also nearby are UCHealth, Target, Town Center at Aurora, Best Buy, Northfield Stapleton, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, I-70, and I-270.



Nearby schools include William (Bill) Roberts Elementary School, North Middle School, and DSST: Stapleton High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



