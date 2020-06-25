All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

22057 East Jamison Place - 1

22057 East Jamison Place · No Longer Available
Location

22057 East Jamison Place, Aurora, CO 80016
Eagle Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful end unit town home with in imaculate condition.
Main level has the living room with gas fire place, spacious dining area, fully updated kitchen with gas stove, all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Cherrywood floors throughout, powder room, great open floor plan. The upper level has master bedroom with 5 piece bathroom and a large walk-in closet, bedroom 2 with walk-in closet and family bathroom.
The fully finished basement has a large bedroom 3 or could be used as a nice office, and separate laundry washer and dryer included. Attached two car garage!
There is a great patio area for outdoor entertaining, all lawn care and snow removal is taken care of by the HOA. Comes with access to the community pool, close to Southland Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 have any available units?
22057 East Jamison Place - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 have?
Some of 22057 East Jamison Place - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
22057 East Jamison Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 offers parking.
Does 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 has a pool.
Does 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22057 East Jamison Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

