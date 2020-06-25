22057 East Jamison Place - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful end unit town home with in imaculate condition.

Main level has the living room with gas fire place, spacious dining area, fully updated kitchen with gas stove, all stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, Cherrywood floors throughout, powder room, great open floor plan. The upper level has master bedroom with 5 piece bathroom and a large walk-in closet, bedroom 2 with walk-in closet and family bathroom.

The fully finished basement has a large bedroom 3 or could be used as a nice office, and separate laundry washer and dryer included. Attached two car garage!

There is a great patio area for outdoor entertaining, all lawn care and snow removal is taken care of by the HOA. Comes with access to the community pool, close to Southland Mall.