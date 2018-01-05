All apartments in Aurora
2201 Sable Boulevard #1011
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

2201 Sable Boulevard #1011

2201 Sable Blvd · No Longer Available
Aurora
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

2201 Sable Blvd, Aurora, CO 80011
Sable Altura Chambers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 Available 08/06/19 Charming One-Bedroom Condo in Convenient Location! - When you walk in the front door of this charming condo, you'll find a tile entryway that opens into the living room. Off of the living room on the left is a short hallway with a mechanical closet and a coat closet across from it. At the end of the short hallway is the spacious bedroom with vinyl wood floors and a large closet. The bedroom also has a stacked washer/dryer in it. Off the bedroom is a full bathroom with tile floors.

The balcony off the living room provides a large storage closet. Back inside, the living room connects to a dining room area and wraps around a wall into the kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, range and built-in microwave.

This cozy home has central air-conditioning and comes with reserved off-street parking. Water, sewer and trash are included. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. A dog might be considered with an extra deposit.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a convenient location close to I225 and the Colfax light rail station. Fitzsimons is just blocks away and shopping, dining, entertainment and more are just down the street!

LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/7ec18ee3-e770-4cd1-94c9-c05b59381b5d

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2918112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 have any available units?
2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 have?
Some of 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 offers parking.
Does 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 have a pool?
No, 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 have accessible units?
No, 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 has units with dishwashers.
