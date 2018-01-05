Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

2201 Sable Boulevard #1011 Available 08/06/19 Charming One-Bedroom Condo in Convenient Location! - When you walk in the front door of this charming condo, you'll find a tile entryway that opens into the living room. Off of the living room on the left is a short hallway with a mechanical closet and a coat closet across from it. At the end of the short hallway is the spacious bedroom with vinyl wood floors and a large closet. The bedroom also has a stacked washer/dryer in it. Off the bedroom is a full bathroom with tile floors.



The balcony off the living room provides a large storage closet. Back inside, the living room connects to a dining room area and wraps around a wall into the kitchen. The kitchen comes complete with a dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, range and built-in microwave.



This cozy home has central air-conditioning and comes with reserved off-street parking. Water, sewer and trash are included. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. A dog might be considered with an extra deposit.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in a convenient location close to I225 and the Colfax light rail station. Fitzsimons is just blocks away and shopping, dining, entertainment and more are just down the street!



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/7ec18ee3-e770-4cd1-94c9-c05b59381b5d



No Cats Allowed



