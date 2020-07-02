All apartments in Aurora
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2200 Newark St

2200 Newark Street · No Longer Available
Location

2200 Newark Street, Aurora, CO 80010
Northwest Aurora

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 Sunny, large home just 6 blocks to Anschutz - Property Id: 253007

Large and sunny 4 bed/2 bath house is just 6 blocks west of the Anschutz Medical Center (walk/bike to campus and save money on parking fees!). The home has been newly-remodeled with solid hardwood floors, new paint and tile, and an updated stainless steel kitchen.

One of the bedrooms is very large and could accommodate 2 people.

The home has a 2.5 car garage (i.e. plenty of storage for bikes) and laundry on-site. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado sunsets from the back deck.

If needed, we may be able to leave some of the existing furnishings: living room, kitchen, dining, and one bedroom

Qualifications: No smoking, marijuana, or drugs. Tenants should have good credit and clean background check. Small dogs and cats might be allowed depending on size/demeanor (no reptiles or snakes).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253007
Property Id 253007

(RLNE5674480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Newark St have any available units?
2200 Newark St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 Newark St have?
Some of 2200 Newark St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Newark St currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Newark St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Newark St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Newark St is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Newark St offer parking?
Yes, 2200 Newark St offers parking.
Does 2200 Newark St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Newark St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Newark St have a pool?
No, 2200 Newark St does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Newark St have accessible units?
No, 2200 Newark St does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Newark St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 Newark St has units with dishwashers.

