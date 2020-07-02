2200 Newark St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Available 06/01/20 Sunny, large home just 6 blocks to Anschutz - Property Id: 253007



Large and sunny 4 bed/2 bath house is just 6 blocks west of the Anschutz Medical Center (walk/bike to campus and save money on parking fees!). The home has been newly-remodeled with solid hardwood floors, new paint and tile, and an updated stainless steel kitchen.



One of the bedrooms is very large and could accommodate 2 people.



The home has a 2.5 car garage (i.e. plenty of storage for bikes) and laundry on-site. Enjoy the beautiful Colorado sunsets from the back deck.



If needed, we may be able to leave some of the existing furnishings: living room, kitchen, dining, and one bedroom



Qualifications: No smoking, marijuana, or drugs. Tenants should have good credit and clean background check. Small dogs and cats might be allowed depending on size/demeanor (no reptiles or snakes).

