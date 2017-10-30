All apartments in Aurora
2194 Racine Way

2194 South Racine Way · No Longer Available
Location

2194 South Racine Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Take over my lease on 10/18/2018. Current lease runs until August 11, 2019. Its a very spacious nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room space with fireplace, Dining area off the kitchen. Brand new hardwood floor kitchen/living/dining, and bathroom, the bedroom is carpeted with spacious walk in closet. In unit Washer/Dryer, Central heating and cooling, dish washer, electric stove, refrigerator etc., nice patio.

****NO DEPOSIT, AS ITS INCLUDED*****

****1 MONTHS RENT INCLUDED AS WELL, NOW TELL ME THATS NOT A GREAT OFFER.*****

standard apartment checks will apply back ground, employment etc. app fee

Ample street parking available, you will always have parking available right in front of your apartment, so no long walks. The Community have all the amenities one could need, onsite gym, pools/spa, very friendly neighbors.

Current lease rent is Utilities not included

Any additional questions please do not hesitate to ask. Also let me know if you want to come check out the place, im usually around during the days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2194 Racine Way have any available units?
2194 Racine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2194 Racine Way have?
Some of 2194 Racine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2194 Racine Way currently offering any rent specials?
2194 Racine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2194 Racine Way pet-friendly?
No, 2194 Racine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2194 Racine Way offer parking?
Yes, 2194 Racine Way offers parking.
Does 2194 Racine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2194 Racine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2194 Racine Way have a pool?
Yes, 2194 Racine Way has a pool.
Does 2194 Racine Way have accessible units?
No, 2194 Racine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2194 Racine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2194 Racine Way has units with dishwashers.

