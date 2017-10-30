2194 Racine Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

Take over my lease on 10/18/2018. Current lease runs until August 11, 2019. Its a very spacious nice 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, living room space with fireplace, Dining area off the kitchen. Brand new hardwood floor kitchen/living/dining, and bathroom, the bedroom is carpeted with spacious walk in closet. In unit Washer/Dryer, Central heating and cooling, dish washer, electric stove, refrigerator etc., nice patio.



****NO DEPOSIT, AS ITS INCLUDED*****



****1 MONTHS RENT INCLUDED AS WELL, NOW TELL ME THATS NOT A GREAT OFFER.*****



standard apartment checks will apply back ground, employment etc. app fee



Ample street parking available, you will always have parking available right in front of your apartment, so no long walks. The Community have all the amenities one could need, onsite gym, pools/spa, very friendly neighbors.



Current lease rent is Utilities not included



Any additional questions please do not hesitate to ask. Also let me know if you want to come check out the place, im usually around during the days.