2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

This lovely corner unit 2 BDR/2 Bath townhome has beautiful finishes. Located in a gated community with views out to the common green area, it has natural light throughout. Located on ground level, you walk into a beautiful entry and the open main living space with new high end laminate flooring throughout. The ceilings are high and rooms bright and sunny. The kitchen has tons of storage space and high quality finishes. It is well laid out an open to the dining space.There is a large gas fireplace in the living room to enjoy in the evenings. A sliding door leads to a private outdoor patio. the second bedroom would also make a nice office. The master suite has vaulted ceilings and very nice closet space and bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located right off the garage/mudroom. The attached 1 car garage has additional storage. HOA is paid by the owner, tenant gets use of all ammenities. ROXEDGE Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws. Close to Anschutz Medical center and easy access to everything in Denver and Aurora.