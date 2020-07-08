All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:35 AM

2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102

2192 South Fulton Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dayton Triangle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2192 South Fulton Circle, Aurora, CO 80247
Dayton Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This lovely corner unit 2 BDR/2 Bath townhome has beautiful finishes. Located in a gated community with views out to the common green area, it has natural light throughout. Located on ground level, you walk into a beautiful entry and the open main living space with new high end laminate flooring throughout. The ceilings are high and rooms bright and sunny. The kitchen has tons of storage space and high quality finishes. It is well laid out an open to the dining space.There is a large gas fireplace in the living room to enjoy in the evenings. A sliding door leads to a private outdoor patio. the second bedroom would also make a nice office. The master suite has vaulted ceilings and very nice closet space and bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located right off the garage/mudroom. The attached 1 car garage has additional storage. HOA is paid by the owner, tenant gets use of all ammenities. ROXEDGE Property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro Area and fully complies with all Fair Housing Laws. Close to Anschutz Medical center and easy access to everything in Denver and Aurora.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 have any available units?
2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 have?
Some of 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 offers parking.
Does 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 have a pool?
Yes, 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 has a pool.
Does 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2192 S Fulton Cir Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverbrook
15403 E 1st Ave
Aurora, CO 80011
21 Fitzsimons Apartment Homes
2100 N Ursula St
Aurora, CO 80045
The Park at Canyon Ridge
9767 E. Colorado Ave
Aurora, CO 80247
Conifer Creek
2205 S Racine Way
Aurora, CO 80014
IMT Dayton Station
3645 S Dallas St
Aurora, CO 80014
Aurora Hills
11850 E Maple Ave
Aurora, CO 80012
Retreat at Fitzsimons
13700 East 5th Circle
Aurora, CO 80011
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College