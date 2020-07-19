21914 East Oxford Place

Amenities

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #868676.



This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,028 square feet of living space!



The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all black appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a spacious dining area, and customized cabinets. Other great features of this home include a gorgeous living room with a stunning fireplace and high ceilings, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in the unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



