All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 21914 East Oxford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, CO
/
21914 East Oxford Place
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:18 PM

21914 East Oxford Place

21914 East Oxford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21914 East Oxford Place, Aurora, CO 80018

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #868676.

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Aurora will welcome you with 2,028 square feet of living space!

The beautiful kitchen comes complete with all black appliances, including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, a spacious dining area, and customized cabinets. Other great features of this home include a gorgeous living room with a stunning fireplace and high ceilings, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in the unit, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and many shopping/dining options.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #868676.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21914 East Oxford Place have any available units?
21914 East Oxford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 21914 East Oxford Place have?
Some of 21914 East Oxford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21914 East Oxford Place currently offering any rent specials?
21914 East Oxford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21914 East Oxford Place pet-friendly?
No, 21914 East Oxford Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 21914 East Oxford Place offer parking?
Yes, 21914 East Oxford Place offers parking.
Does 21914 East Oxford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21914 East Oxford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21914 East Oxford Place have a pool?
No, 21914 East Oxford Place does not have a pool.
Does 21914 East Oxford Place have accessible units?
No, 21914 East Oxford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21914 East Oxford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21914 East Oxford Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspenwood Apartments
572 Potomac St
Aurora, CO 80011
The Sanctuary at Tallyn’s Reach
23680 E Easter Dr
Aurora, CO 80016
Village at City Center
14902 East Gill Avenue
Aurora, CO 80012
Apex on the Highline
15997 E Ford Cir
Aurora, CO 80017
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St
Aurora, CO 80014
Spur at Iliff Station
2367 South Blackhawk Street
Aurora, CO 80014
Bristol Village
17201 E Walsh Way
Aurora, CO 80017
Stone Cliff
17886 E Greenwood Dr
Aurora, CO 80013

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with ParkingAurora Pet Friendly Places
Aurora Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dayton TriangleJewell Heights Hoffman HeightsExpo Park
Center PointeNorthwest AuroraTollgate Overlook
Highline VillagesCity Center

Apartments Near Colleges

Community College of AuroraPickens Technical College
University of Colorado Denver/Anschutz Medical CampusUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College