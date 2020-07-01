2182 S Victor St Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful two Bedroom, two bathroom home is an end unit with plenty of windows that create an open and spacious home. The floor plan has an open-space concept, with a large loft overlooking the floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The master en suite bedroom, located off the loft, has plenty of space for a California-King bed. Downstairs you'll find a bedroom and separate bath. The kitchen, with all stainless appliances, steps out to a fenced patio area overlooking the first hole of the golf-course. Included is a single garage space and one designated parking space just a few feet away.



The location of this property is just off I-225 and Iliff, within walking distance of the light rail. Being in the Heather Ridge area, there are plenty of options for restaurants, shopping and playing. A perfect location for those who work in the CU Denver Hospital Campus DTC or the DIA. Very quiet. At the end of the cul-de-sac. Most units are owner occupied. If you would like to see this property contact Rentals@Tedarla.com.