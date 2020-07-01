All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

2182 S Victor St Unit D

2182 S Victor St · No Longer Available
Location

2182 S Victor St, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful two Bedroom, two bathroom home is an end unit with plenty of windows that create an open and spacious home. The floor plan has an open-space concept, with a large loft overlooking the floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The master en suite bedroom, located off the loft, has plenty of space for a California-King bed. Downstairs you'll find a bedroom and separate bath. The kitchen, with all stainless appliances, steps out to a fenced patio area overlooking the first hole of the golf-course. Included is a single garage space and one designated parking space just a few feet away.

The location of this property is just off I-225 and Iliff, within walking distance of the light rail. Being in the Heather Ridge area, there are plenty of options for restaurants, shopping and playing. A perfect location for those who work in the CU Denver Hospital Campus DTC or the DIA. Very quiet. At the end of the cul-de-sac. Most units are owner occupied. If you would like to see this property contact Rentals@Tedarla.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2182 S Victor St Unit D have any available units?
2182 S Victor St Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2182 S Victor St Unit D have?
Some of 2182 S Victor St Unit D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2182 S Victor St Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
2182 S Victor St Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2182 S Victor St Unit D pet-friendly?
No, 2182 S Victor St Unit D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2182 S Victor St Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 2182 S Victor St Unit D offers parking.
Does 2182 S Victor St Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2182 S Victor St Unit D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2182 S Victor St Unit D have a pool?
No, 2182 S Victor St Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 2182 S Victor St Unit D have accessible units?
No, 2182 S Victor St Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 2182 S Victor St Unit D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2182 S Victor St Unit D has units with dishwashers.

