2182 S Victor St Unit D

Amenities
This beautiful two Bedroom, two bathroom home is an end unit with plenty of windows that create an open and spacious home. The floor plan has an open-space concept, with a large loft overlooking the floor-to-ceiling fireplace. The master en suite bedroom, located off the loft, has plenty of space for a California-King bed. Downstairs you'll find a bedroom and separate bath. The kitchen, with all stainless appliances, steps out to a fenced patio area overlooking the first hole of the golf-course. Included is a single garage space and one designated parking space just a few feet away.
The location of this property is just off I-225 and Iliff, within walking distance of the light rail. Being in the Heather Ridge area, there are plenty of options for restaurants, shopping and playing. A perfect location for those who work in the CU Denver Hospital Campus DTC or the DIA. Very quiet. At the end of the cul-de-sac. Most units are owner occupied. If you would like to see this property contact Rentals@Tedarla.com.