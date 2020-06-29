2125 S Telluride Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open mountain views ranch shows large with vaulted ceilings, and has a very open floor plan. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and kitchen, great for gatherings! Kitchen features plentiful cabinets and counter-space, room for kitchen table and all kitchen appliances included. There are two skylights in the kitchen giving it great lighting! All three bedrooms are on the main floor. The master is spacious with its own bath with a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. The unfinished basement has more possibilities plus there is a crawlspace. This home has A/C, and humidifier. This home is great for end of day relaxation, and watching sunsets over the mountains (views) on the covered deck! Fenced yard with many types of plants/bushes. No maintenance exterior with vinyl and brick! Radon mitigation has been done. NEW Stainless steel appliances, microwave