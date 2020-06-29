All apartments in Aurora
2125 S Telluride Ct
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:49 AM

2125 S Telluride Ct

2125 South Telluride Court · No Longer Available
Location

2125 South Telluride Court, Aurora, CO 80013
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open mountain views ranch shows large with vaulted ceilings, and has a very open floor plan. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, dining room, and kitchen, great for gatherings! Kitchen features plentiful cabinets and counter-space, room for kitchen table and all kitchen appliances included. There are two skylights in the kitchen giving it great lighting! All three bedrooms are on the main floor. The master is spacious with its own bath with a walk-in shower and a walk-in closet. The unfinished basement has more possibilities plus there is a crawlspace. This home has A/C, and humidifier. This home is great for end of day relaxation, and watching sunsets over the mountains (views) on the covered deck! Fenced yard with many types of plants/bushes. No maintenance exterior with vinyl and brick! Radon mitigation has been done. NEW Stainless steel appliances, microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 S Telluride Ct have any available units?
2125 S Telluride Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 S Telluride Ct have?
Some of 2125 S Telluride Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 S Telluride Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2125 S Telluride Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 S Telluride Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 S Telluride Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2125 S Telluride Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2125 S Telluride Ct offers parking.
Does 2125 S Telluride Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 S Telluride Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 S Telluride Ct have a pool?
No, 2125 S Telluride Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2125 S Telluride Ct have accessible units?
No, 2125 S Telluride Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 S Telluride Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2125 S Telluride Ct has units with dishwashers.
