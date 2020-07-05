2082 South Worchester Way

Amenities

This lovely condo located off a golf course in Heatherridge has a total of 1,337 square feet of living space with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.



The kitchen is complete with a stainless-steel fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal, and breakfast nook. Other great features include a loft, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a washer and dryer in unit! This amazing home also includes an attached 2 car garage and access to the community pool and clubhouse!



Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather while relaxing on the balcony or porch! Nearby are biking/walking trails, Cherry Creek State Park, Jewell Wetlands Park, the many shopping/dining options of Aurora Mall, recreation, and more! Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Panderosa Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.



