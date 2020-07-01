20764 E Buchanan Dr Aurora, CO 80011

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming bungalow in Tower Triangle. New paint and new carpet just installed! This home is open and bright with light colors and big windows. Nice open floor plan with good size bedrooms and living space. Complete with one car garage, fenced backyard, and washer and dryer. Save money on utilities and stay cool in the summer with the whole house evaporator cooler on the roof.



Easy commute and access to the city with close proximity to I70 and E470. It's only a quick trip to DIA and the Gaylord, or you can shoot west to downtown Denver and the mountains.



No smoking. Pets accepted case by case. $250 non-refundable pet fee and $50 per month pet rent. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Available for immediate move-in, schedule a showing today.