20764 E Buchanan Dr Aurora, CO 80011
Last updated March 20 2020 at 5:48 PM

20764 E Buchanan Dr Aurora, CO 80011

20764 East Buchanan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20764 East Buchanan Drive, Aurora, CO 80011
Tower Triangle

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming bungalow in Tower Triangle. New paint and new carpet just installed! This home is open and bright with light colors and big windows. Nice open floor plan with good size bedrooms and living space. Complete with one car garage, fenced backyard, and washer and dryer. Save money on utilities and stay cool in the summer with the whole house evaporator cooler on the roof.

Easy commute and access to the city with close proximity to I70 and E470. It's only a quick trip to DIA and the Gaylord, or you can shoot west to downtown Denver and the mountains.

No smoking. Pets accepted case by case. $250 non-refundable pet fee and $50 per month pet rent. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. Available for immediate move-in, schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

