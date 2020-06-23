Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1965 S. Olathe Street Available 07/08/19 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home On Quiet Cul-de-Sac In Aurora! Over Sized 2 Car Garage And Huge Backyard! - Spacious Home in Central Aurora Location Features 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms Situated on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac! Great Open Floor Plan with Laminate Floors Throughout the Main Living Areas and Kitchen. Open Kitchen Features an Eat-in Dining Area with Access to the Backyard, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Main Level Features Master Bedroom with Private Bath and Two Additional Bedrooms!! Both Bathrooms Feature Tile Floors and Granite Countertops. Partially Finished Basement with a 4th (Non-Conforming) Bedroom and Additional Space. Full Personal Training Equipment in Basement available for tenant use. Oversized 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to the Kitchen. Large Fenced Backyard and Covered Patio for Relaxing or Entertaining. Large Children's Play Structure and Play Equipment in Backyard!



Great Location with access to DIA, Buckley AFB and shopping. Just off of Buckley Road and close to I225 and Parker Road.



Minimum credit score 620+ preferred and income at least three times the monthly rent. No Criminal Background. Section 8 Not Accepted. Pets Approved by Owner on a Case by Case Basis.



AVAILABLE July 8, 2019!! This Wonderful Home Will Not Last Long!! Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!



This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).



