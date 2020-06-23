All apartments in Aurora
Aurora, CO
1965 S. Olathe Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

1965 S. Olathe Street

1965 South Olathe Street · No Longer Available
Location

1965 South Olathe Street, Aurora, CO 80013
Horseshoe Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1965 S. Olathe Street Available 07/08/19 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Home On Quiet Cul-de-Sac In Aurora! Over Sized 2 Car Garage And Huge Backyard! - Spacious Home in Central Aurora Location Features 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bathrooms Situated on a Quiet Cul-de-Sac! Great Open Floor Plan with Laminate Floors Throughout the Main Living Areas and Kitchen. Open Kitchen Features an Eat-in Dining Area with Access to the Backyard, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances! Main Level Features Master Bedroom with Private Bath and Two Additional Bedrooms!! Both Bathrooms Feature Tile Floors and Granite Countertops. Partially Finished Basement with a 4th (Non-Conforming) Bedroom and Additional Space. Full Personal Training Equipment in Basement available for tenant use. Oversized 2 Car Garage with Direct Access to the Kitchen. Large Fenced Backyard and Covered Patio for Relaxing or Entertaining. Large Children's Play Structure and Play Equipment in Backyard!

Great Location with access to DIA, Buckley AFB and shopping. Just off of Buckley Road and close to I225 and Parker Road.

Minimum credit score 620+ preferred and income at least three times the monthly rent. No Criminal Background. Section 8 Not Accepted. Pets Approved by Owner on a Case by Case Basis.

AVAILABLE July 8, 2019!! This Wonderful Home Will Not Last Long!! Please contact Thuy @ 720.435.1777 or send an email to Thuy@StarsAndStripesHomes.com to set up your showing today!

This home is Professionally Marketed and Managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado Property Management and Real Estate Company. Member - National Association of Residential Property Managers (NARPM).

(RLNE1870635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1965 S. Olathe Street have any available units?
1965 S. Olathe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, CO.
How much is rent in Aurora, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 1965 S. Olathe Street have?
Some of 1965 S. Olathe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1965 S. Olathe Street currently offering any rent specials?
1965 S. Olathe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1965 S. Olathe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1965 S. Olathe Street is pet friendly.
Does 1965 S. Olathe Street offer parking?
Yes, 1965 S. Olathe Street offers parking.
Does 1965 S. Olathe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1965 S. Olathe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1965 S. Olathe Street have a pool?
No, 1965 S. Olathe Street does not have a pool.
Does 1965 S. Olathe Street have accessible units?
No, 1965 S. Olathe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1965 S. Olathe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1965 S. Olathe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
