1963 South Xanadu Way
1963 South Xanadu Way

Location

1963 South Xanadu Way, Aurora, CO 80014
Heather Ridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Cobblestone Crossing will welcome you with 1,208 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached garage and a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. This home is located on a golf course and is on a corner lot. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Jewell Wetlands Park, Utah Park and Peoria Hills Park. Also nearby are Iliff Square, Country Square, Iliff Village Center, Town Center at Aurora, DTC, Buckley Air Force Base, Anschutz Medical Campus, Cherry Creek State Park and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, Parker Road and S Havana St.

Nearby schools include Jewell Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.

Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash and exterior maintenance.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

