1963 South Xanadu Way

This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Cobblestone Crossing will welcome you with 1,208 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer hookups, and a cozy wood-burning fireplace. Parking for this property is a detached garage and a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. This home is located on a golf course and is on a corner lot. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Jewell Wetlands Park, Utah Park and Peoria Hills Park. Also nearby are Iliff Square, Country Square, Iliff Village Center, Town Center at Aurora, DTC, Buckley Air Force Base, Anschutz Medical Campus, Cherry Creek State Park and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-225, Parker Road and S Havana St.



Nearby schools include Jewell Elementary School, Prairie Middle School, and Overland High School.



Small dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash and exterior maintenance.



