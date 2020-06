Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

The living room has vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Custom iron and wood stair rail takes you upstairs to 3 bedrooms, a remodeled bath and a large master with walk in closet. Lower level boasts a family room or flex space that walks out to the spacious patio and back yard. The sun filled kitchen has newer stainless appliances, solid surface counter tops and maple cabinets. Great location to schools and Southlands Mall